All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
6019 PORTSDALE PLACE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

6019 PORTSDALE PLACE

6019 Portsdale Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6019 Portsdale Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
media room
Affordable, move-in-ready 2nd-floor condo perfectly, located in a gated Riverview community. Neutral carpet and paint throughout, with tiled entry, kitchen, and bathrooms. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, pantry, ample cabinetry, new tile backsplash, refrigerator, range, dishwasher and overlooks the dining/living area. The living room has a sliding door to a screened balcony, where you can enjoy coffee in the morning or relax after work. Across the living area are 2 spacious bedrooms with a shared full bath and a laundry closet with a stackable washer/dryer. The split floor plan allows for privacy to the large master suite with walk-in closet, and en suite master bath with tub/shower. Lighted ceiling fans in all rooms. Each unit has assigned parking. Water, garbage, lawn service included in rent. The Villages of Bloomingdale community offers gated entry, pools, playground and fitness center. Convenient location provides easy access to shopping, dining, theaters and only .25 miles from I-75 and Hwy. 301 which allows easy access to Tampa and MacDill AFB, Tampa Airport, St. Pete and Bay Area beaches. PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND READY FOR MOVE IN! Come see this adorable condo today and make it your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE have any available units?
6019 PORTSDALE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE have?
Some of 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6019 PORTSDALE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE offers parking.
Does 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE has a pool.
Does 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6019 PORTSDALE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa