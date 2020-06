6019 PORTSDALE PLACE

Amenities

Affordable, move-in-ready 2nd-floor condo perfectly, located in a gated Riverview community. Neutral carpet and paint throughout, with tiled entry, kitchen, and bathrooms. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, pantry, ample cabinetry, new tile backsplash, refrigerator, range, dishwasher and overlooks the dining/living area. The living room has a sliding door to a screened balcony, where you can enjoy coffee in the morning or relax after work. Across the living area are 2 spacious bedrooms with a shared full bath and a laundry closet with a stackable washer/dryer. The split floor plan allows for privacy to the large master suite with walk-in closet, and en suite master bath with tub/shower. Lighted ceiling fans in all rooms. Each unit has assigned parking. Water, garbage, lawn service included in rent. The Villages of Bloomingdale community offers gated entry, pools, playground and fitness center. Convenient location provides easy access to shopping, dining, theaters and only .25 miles from I-75 and Hwy. 301 which allows easy access to Tampa and MacDill AFB, Tampa Airport, St. Pete and Bay Area beaches. PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND READY FOR MOVE IN! Come see this adorable condo today and make it your own!