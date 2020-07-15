Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly accessible basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201 Available 08/15/20 RIVERVIEW: 2nd floor unit in Allegro Palm - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo that an inside utility room with washer/dryer included, screened balcony. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. Master bedroom is good size and features a walk-in closet. Water/Sewer/Trash Included

This wonderful gated complex has resort style living in beautiful Allegro Palm Condominiums. The clubhouse is a great place to sit & relax, or can be rented for special occasions. A complete exercise facility w/ TV has 24-hour access. The recreational complex features a pool, tennis court, basketball court, pet walks & grilling areas. Don't miss out on this one - come see today.



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside utility with washer and dryer

Volume Ceilings with Fans

Walk-in Closet

Carpet and Tile flooring

Screened Balcony

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



NO PETS ALLOWED



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2429331)