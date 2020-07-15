All apartments in Riverview
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201

5821 Legacy Crescent Place · (813) 508-6321
Location

5821 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201 Available 08/15/20 RIVERVIEW: 2nd floor unit in Allegro Palm - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo that an inside utility room with washer/dryer included, screened balcony. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. Master bedroom is good size and features a walk-in closet. Water/Sewer/Trash Included
This wonderful gated complex has resort style living in beautiful Allegro Palm Condominiums. The clubhouse is a great place to sit & relax, or can be rented for special occasions. A complete exercise facility w/ TV has 24-hour access. The recreational complex features a pool, tennis court, basketball court, pet walks & grilling areas. Don't miss out on this one - come see today.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside utility with washer and dryer
Volume Ceilings with Fans
Walk-in Closet
Carpet and Tile flooring
Screened Balcony
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

NO PETS ALLOWED

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
