Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Two bedroom two bath condo at Allegro Palms, available for immediate occupancy. Both bedrooms are spacious and include walk in closets. Enjoy the pond views from the comfort of your screened lanai. Washer & Dryer hookups inside of unit. Tons of amenities including pool, fitness center, tennis courts and much more. Conveniently located close to HWY 301, I-75 and the Selmon Expressway for easy commuting. Call today for a showing. Room sizes are approximate.