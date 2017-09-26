All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
14115 Covert Green Place
14115 Covert Green Place

14115 Covert Green Pl · No Longer Available
Location

14115 Covert Green Pl, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
4BR/2BA 2018 Built Home ft. Massive Master Suite Oversized Closets! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Almost new 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ceramic tile in all wet areas; carpet in bedrooms; open kitchen has a large pantry and overlooks the family room, making it easier to bring everyone together for meals or family time. The master suite features an oversized walk in closet and his and her sinks. A 2-car garage with enough room to add more storage space. Very well located: just a short drive away from Brandon, with easy access to I-75 and 301; only 7 minutes from St. Joseph Hospital, shopping, restaurants, supermarkets, and more! Community offers pool, playground, picnic area with grill in front of the pond.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1530140?accessKey=5d71

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4994796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14115 Covert Green Place have any available units?
14115 Covert Green Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 14115 Covert Green Place have?
Some of 14115 Covert Green Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14115 Covert Green Place currently offering any rent specials?
14115 Covert Green Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14115 Covert Green Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14115 Covert Green Place is pet friendly.
Does 14115 Covert Green Place offer parking?
Yes, 14115 Covert Green Place offers parking.
Does 14115 Covert Green Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14115 Covert Green Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14115 Covert Green Place have a pool?
Yes, 14115 Covert Green Place has a pool.
Does 14115 Covert Green Place have accessible units?
No, 14115 Covert Green Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14115 Covert Green Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14115 Covert Green Place does not have units with dishwashers.
