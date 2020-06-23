Rent Calculator
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
13356 Ashbark Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
13356 Ashbark Ct
13356 Ashbark Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13356 Ashbark Court, Riverview, FL 33579
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Call Chris 727-260-3208 Beautiful 2/2 Maint-Free Villa in the Desirable Summerfield Community.
Sumerfield features community pool, park, playground, basketball, and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13356 Ashbark Ct have any available units?
13356 Ashbark Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverview, FL
.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverview Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13356 Ashbark Ct have?
Some of 13356 Ashbark Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13356 Ashbark Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13356 Ashbark Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13356 Ashbark Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13356 Ashbark Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverview
.
Does 13356 Ashbark Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13356 Ashbark Ct does offer parking.
Does 13356 Ashbark Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13356 Ashbark Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13356 Ashbark Ct have a pool?
Yes, 13356 Ashbark Ct has a pool.
Does 13356 Ashbark Ct have accessible units?
No, 13356 Ashbark Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13356 Ashbark Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13356 Ashbark Ct has units with dishwashers.
