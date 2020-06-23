All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 13356 Ashbark Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
13356 Ashbark Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13356 Ashbark Ct

13356 Ashbark Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13356 Ashbark Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Call Chris 727-260-3208 Beautiful 2/2 Maint-Free Villa in the Desirable Summerfield Community.
Sumerfield features community pool, park, playground, basketball, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13356 Ashbark Ct have any available units?
13356 Ashbark Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13356 Ashbark Ct have?
Some of 13356 Ashbark Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13356 Ashbark Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13356 Ashbark Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13356 Ashbark Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13356 Ashbark Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13356 Ashbark Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13356 Ashbark Ct does offer parking.
Does 13356 Ashbark Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13356 Ashbark Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13356 Ashbark Ct have a pool?
Yes, 13356 Ashbark Ct has a pool.
Does 13356 Ashbark Ct have accessible units?
No, 13356 Ashbark Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13356 Ashbark Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13356 Ashbark Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa