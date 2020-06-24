13271 EVENING SUNSET LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a small patio area for cooking out. The interior features stylish laminate and tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!