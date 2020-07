Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED IN THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN THE SUMMERFIELD VILLAGES. INTERIOR HAS BEEN RECENTLY PAINTED AND NEW CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT! NEW STOVE AND DISHWASHER! CORNER LOT WITH FENCED IN LARGE BACK YARD! TINTED WINDOWS, SIX PANEL DOOR, VAULTED CEILINGS AND PLANT SHELVES. LOCATED NEAR EXPRESSWAYS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS AND SO MUCH MORE! COMMUNITY FEATURES: POOL, CLUBHOUSE AND GOLF COURSE!