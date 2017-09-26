All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

13228 Wellington Hills Drive

13228 Wellington Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13228 Wellington Hills Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4BR/3BA Perfect Family Home w. SS Appliances & Granite Counter Tops! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Come see this almost new 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car garage home with 1927 sq feet. Large open plan gives your family all the room you will need. Master bedroom has huge walk in closet and master bath has a separate garden tub and walk in shower. Open kitchen with eat in nook, and separate formal dining for family gatherings. Home is loaded with upgrades like granite kitchen countertops, ceramic tile in the wet areas, stainless steel appliances, full wager and dryer, and much much more. This home will NOT last long!!!!!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

(RLNE4817471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13228 Wellington Hills Drive have any available units?
13228 Wellington Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13228 Wellington Hills Drive have?
Some of 13228 Wellington Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13228 Wellington Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13228 Wellington Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13228 Wellington Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13228 Wellington Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13228 Wellington Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13228 Wellington Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 13228 Wellington Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13228 Wellington Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13228 Wellington Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 13228 Wellington Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13228 Wellington Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 13228 Wellington Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13228 Wellington Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13228 Wellington Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
