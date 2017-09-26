13228 Wellington Hills Drive

Amenities

4BR/3BA Perfect Family Home w. SS Appliances & Granite Counter Tops! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Come see this almost new 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car garage home with 1927 sq feet. Large open plan gives your family all the room you will need. Master bedroom has huge walk in closet and master bath has a separate garden tub and walk in shower. Open kitchen with eat in nook, and separate formal dining for family gatherings. Home is loaded with upgrades like granite kitchen countertops, ceramic tile in the wet areas, stainless steel appliances, full wager and dryer, and much much more. This home will NOT last long!!!!!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



(RLNE4817471)