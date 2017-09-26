13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

2017 built home located in the Gated Community of Waterleaf. This home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2,594 Sqft. All the bedrooms are upstairs as well as the laundry room. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen it also has a large built in desk next to the kitchen.This premier community has many high end amenities families will love. Stay active at the fitness stations, half basketball court or playground. There is also a resort-style swimming pool and open – air clubhouse. Explore the Gulf Coast beaches including Apollo Beach and Pelican Cove.