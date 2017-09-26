All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:05 AM

13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE

13139 Green Violet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13139 Green Violet Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
2017 built home located in the Gated Community of Waterleaf. This home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2,594 Sqft. All the bedrooms are upstairs as well as the laundry room. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen it also has a large built in desk next to the kitchen.This premier community has many high end amenities families will love. Stay active at the fitness stations, half basketball court or playground. There is also a resort-style swimming pool and open – air clubhouse. Explore the Gulf Coast beaches including Apollo Beach and Pelican Cove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have any available units?
13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have?
Some of 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13139 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

