Riverview, FL
12941 FIELDMOOR COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12941 FIELDMOOR COURT

12941 Fieldmoor Court · No Longer Available
Riverview
1 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

12941 Fieldmoor Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Summerfield Area 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage home featuring an open floor plan, split bedrooms, granite counters in large kitchen and great room with cathedral ceilings. Fresh paint, new carpet and vinyl..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT have any available units?
12941 FIELDMOOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT have?
Some of 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12941 FIELDMOOR COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT does offer parking.
Does 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT have a pool?
No, 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
