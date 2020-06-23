Summerfield Area 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage home featuring an open floor plan, split bedrooms, granite counters in large kitchen and great room with cathedral ceilings. Fresh paint, new carpet and vinyl..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT have any available units?
12941 FIELDMOOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT have?
Some of 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12941 FIELDMOOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12941 FIELDMOOR COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.