Riverview, FL
12932 FIELDMOOR COURT
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

12932 FIELDMOOR COURT

12932 Fieldmoor Court · No Longer Available
Location

12932 Fieldmoor Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Summerfield 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home featuring an open floor plan, split bedrooms & kitchen granite counters. Amenities include community pool, workout room, playground and indoor basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT have any available units?
12932 FIELDMOOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT have?
Some of 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12932 FIELDMOOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT offers parking.
Does 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT has a pool.
Does 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
