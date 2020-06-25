Summerfield 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home featuring an open floor plan, split bedrooms & kitchen granite counters. Amenities include community pool, workout room, playground and indoor basketball courts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT have any available units?
12932 FIELDMOOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT have?
Some of 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12932 FIELDMOOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12932 FIELDMOOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.