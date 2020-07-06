All apartments in Riverview
Last updated October 9 2019 at 5:44 PM

12920 Fieldmoor Ct

12920 Fieldmoor Court · No Longer Available
Location

12920 Fieldmoor Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LAKE FRONT HOME IN SUMMERFIELD, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BATH, TUB/SHOWER COMBO, LIVING/DINING ROOM COMBO, BREAKFAST COUNTER, INSIDE UTILITY WITH WASHER & DRYER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12920 Fieldmoor Ct have any available units?
12920 Fieldmoor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 12920 Fieldmoor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12920 Fieldmoor Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12920 Fieldmoor Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12920 Fieldmoor Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12920 Fieldmoor Ct offer parking?
No, 12920 Fieldmoor Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12920 Fieldmoor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12920 Fieldmoor Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12920 Fieldmoor Ct have a pool?
No, 12920 Fieldmoor Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12920 Fieldmoor Ct have accessible units?
No, 12920 Fieldmoor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12920 Fieldmoor Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12920 Fieldmoor Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12920 Fieldmoor Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12920 Fieldmoor Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

