Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12920 Fieldmoor Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12920 Fieldmoor Ct
Last updated October 9 2019 at 5:44 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12920 Fieldmoor Ct
12920 Fieldmoor Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
12920 Fieldmoor Court, Riverview, FL 33579
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LAKE FRONT HOME IN SUMMERFIELD, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BATH, TUB/SHOWER COMBO, LIVING/DINING ROOM COMBO, BREAKFAST COUNTER, INSIDE UTILITY WITH WASHER & DRYER
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12920 Fieldmoor Ct have any available units?
12920 Fieldmoor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverview, FL
.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverview Rent Report
.
Is 12920 Fieldmoor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12920 Fieldmoor Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12920 Fieldmoor Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12920 Fieldmoor Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12920 Fieldmoor Ct offer parking?
No, 12920 Fieldmoor Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12920 Fieldmoor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12920 Fieldmoor Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12920 Fieldmoor Ct have a pool?
No, 12920 Fieldmoor Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12920 Fieldmoor Ct have accessible units?
No, 12920 Fieldmoor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12920 Fieldmoor Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12920 Fieldmoor Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12920 Fieldmoor Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12920 Fieldmoor Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Similar Pages
Riverview 1 Bedrooms
Riverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury Places
Riverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Venice, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa