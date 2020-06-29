12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Better than new. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage in Avelar Creek South. Available January 1st 2020. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Split plan with separate master suite. Long term rental possibly. Lawn maintenance is not included. Trash collection is included.