All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE

12817 Hampton Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12817 Hampton Hill Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Better than new. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage in Avelar Creek South. Available January 1st 2020. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Split plan with separate master suite. Long term rental possibly. Lawn maintenance is not included. Trash collection is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE have any available units?
12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa