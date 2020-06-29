Better than new. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage in Avelar Creek South. Available January 1st 2020. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Split plan with separate master suite. Long term rental possibly. Lawn maintenance is not included. Trash collection is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE have any available units?
12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12817 HAMPTON HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.