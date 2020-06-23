All apartments in Riverview
12803 Slippery Elm Court
12803 Slippery Elm Court

12803 Slippery Elm Court · No Longer Available
Location

12803 Slippery Elm Court, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 baths, 1,627 sq. ft. home in Riverview, FL! Open and spacious floor plan with a cozy fireplace. Huge kitchen with a lot of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Wonderful master suite and huge secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12803 Slippery Elm Court have any available units?
12803 Slippery Elm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 12803 Slippery Elm Court currently offering any rent specials?
12803 Slippery Elm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12803 Slippery Elm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12803 Slippery Elm Court is pet friendly.
Does 12803 Slippery Elm Court offer parking?
No, 12803 Slippery Elm Court does not offer parking.
Does 12803 Slippery Elm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12803 Slippery Elm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12803 Slippery Elm Court have a pool?
No, 12803 Slippery Elm Court does not have a pool.
Does 12803 Slippery Elm Court have accessible units?
No, 12803 Slippery Elm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12803 Slippery Elm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12803 Slippery Elm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12803 Slippery Elm Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12803 Slippery Elm Court does not have units with air conditioning.
