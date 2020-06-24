All apartments in Riverview
12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:48 PM

12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE

12753 Bramfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12753 Bramfield Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
carpet
range
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers plenty of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, updated bathrooms, large bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
