12753 BRAMFIELD DRIVE

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers plenty of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, updated bathrooms, large bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!