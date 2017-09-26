All apartments in Riverview
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12722 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive Riverview FL · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,870 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5816304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive have any available units?
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive have?
Some of 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive does offer parking.
Does 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive has a pool.
Does 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive have accessible units?
No, 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12722 Lemon Pepper Drive has units with dishwashers.
