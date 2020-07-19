All apartments in Riverview
12612 Lemon Pepper Dr

12612 Lemon Pepper Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12612 Lemon Pepper Dr, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,584 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms

(RLNE4723303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr have any available units?
12612 Lemon Pepper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr have?
Some of 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12612 Lemon Pepper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr offers parking.
Does 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr have a pool?
No, 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr have accessible units?
No, 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12612 Lemon Pepper Dr has units with dishwashers.
