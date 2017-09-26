All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:50 PM

12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl

12605 Sandpine Reserve Place · No Longer Available
Location

12605 Sandpine Reserve Place, Riverview, FL 33534

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl have any available units?
12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl offer parking?
No, 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl have a pool?
No, 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl have accessible units?
No, 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12605 Sandpine Reserve Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

