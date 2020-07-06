All apartments in Riverview
12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE

12312 Twinkling Star Place · No Longer Available
Location

12312 Twinkling Star Place, Riverview, FL 33578
South Pointe of Tampa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the spacious open floor plan, and the large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE have any available units?
12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE have?
Some of 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE offers parking.
Does 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE have a pool?
No, 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE has units with dishwashers.

