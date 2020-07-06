12312 TWINKLING STAR PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the spacious open floor plan, and the large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!