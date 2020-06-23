12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground garage media room

GORGEOUS, BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM /2 BATH/2 CAR GARAGE home for rent. Bright with lots of natural light and with an awesome open floor plan this beautiful home has everything you are looking for: Open kitchen, upgraded 42 inch espresso cabinets, lots of granite counter area, brand new stainless steel appliances, eat-in space in kitchen and breakfast bar. Great room connects the whole house and is fantastic to relax at home or to entertain friends & family. Split bedroom plan for peace and privacy. Large beautiful master bedroom has gorgeous bay window, huge master closet, and spacious beautiful master bath with granite counter double sinks. Generously sized secondary bedrooms share 2nd beautiful bath. Separate dining space to right of kitchen also connects with great room and could be used as office, gym, or play room. Treat yourself to a brand new home, in a beautiful, gated, small community with a playground and assigned to coveted Newsome High School and sought after Barrington Middle School, home is also assigned to brand new Dawson Elementary the "school of the future" including new technology, robotics lab, high tech media center and 3D printers! This home is conveniently located with easy access to 301 and I-75, ideal for anyone working in downtown Tampa, Brandon or Riverview, and it's an easy drive to all the shopping, employment, hospitals, sports, restaurants and entertainment in Brandon, Riverview, Tampa, Sarasota, St. Pete & Orlando. Call today and make this beautiful new home YOUR brand new home!