Riverview, FL
12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE

12131 Creek Preserve Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12131 Creek Preserve Dr, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
media room
GORGEOUS, BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM /2 BATH/2 CAR GARAGE home for rent. Bright with lots of natural light and with an awesome open floor plan this beautiful home has everything you are looking for: Open kitchen, upgraded 42 inch espresso cabinets, lots of granite counter area, brand new stainless steel appliances, eat-in space in kitchen and breakfast bar. Great room connects the whole house and is fantastic to relax at home or to entertain friends & family. Split bedroom plan for peace and privacy. Large beautiful master bedroom has gorgeous bay window, huge master closet, and spacious beautiful master bath with granite counter double sinks. Generously sized secondary bedrooms share 2nd beautiful bath. Separate dining space to right of kitchen also connects with great room and could be used as office, gym, or play room. Treat yourself to a brand new home, in a beautiful, gated, small community with a playground and assigned to coveted Newsome High School and sought after Barrington Middle School, home is also assigned to brand new Dawson Elementary the "school of the future" including new technology, robotics lab, high tech media center and 3D printers! This home is conveniently located with easy access to 301 and I-75, ideal for anyone working in downtown Tampa, Brandon or Riverview, and it's an easy drive to all the shopping, employment, hospitals, sports, restaurants and entertainment in Brandon, Riverview, Tampa, Sarasota, St. Pete & Orlando. Call today and make this beautiful new home YOUR brand new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE have any available units?
12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE have?
Some of 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12131 CREEK PRESERVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
