12115 STREAMBED DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/20/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard and patio area, this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a kitchen island, a breakfast bar, and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!