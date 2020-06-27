All apartments in Riverview
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

11917 Cedarfield DR

11917 Cedarfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11917 Cedarfield Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

(RLNE5039155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11917 Cedarfield DR have any available units?
11917 Cedarfield DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 11917 Cedarfield DR currently offering any rent specials?
11917 Cedarfield DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11917 Cedarfield DR pet-friendly?
No, 11917 Cedarfield DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11917 Cedarfield DR offer parking?
No, 11917 Cedarfield DR does not offer parking.
Does 11917 Cedarfield DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11917 Cedarfield DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11917 Cedarfield DR have a pool?
No, 11917 Cedarfield DR does not have a pool.
Does 11917 Cedarfield DR have accessible units?
No, 11917 Cedarfield DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11917 Cedarfield DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11917 Cedarfield DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11917 Cedarfield DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11917 Cedarfield DR does not have units with air conditioning.
