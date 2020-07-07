11916 Frost Aster Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool

Waterleaf Community - 2016 built home located in the Gated Community of Waterleaf. This home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2,482 Sqft. All the bedrooms are upstairs as well as the laundry room. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen it also has a large built in desk next to the kitchen.This premier community has many high end amenities families will love. Stay active at the fitness stations, half basketball court or playground. There is also a resort-style swimming pool and open air clubhouse. Explore the Gulf Coast beaches including Apollo Beach and Pelican Cove.



(RLNE5793952)