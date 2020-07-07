All apartments in Riverview
11916 Frost Aster Drive
11916 Frost Aster Drive

Location

11916 Frost Aster Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Waterleaf Community - 2016 built home located in the Gated Community of Waterleaf. This home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2,482 Sqft. All the bedrooms are upstairs as well as the laundry room. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen it also has a large built in desk next to the kitchen.This premier community has many high end amenities families will love. Stay active at the fitness stations, half basketball court or playground. There is also a resort-style swimming pool and open air clubhouse. Explore the Gulf Coast beaches including Apollo Beach and Pelican Cove.

(RLNE5793952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11916 Frost Aster Drive have any available units?
11916 Frost Aster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11916 Frost Aster Drive have?
Some of 11916 Frost Aster Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11916 Frost Aster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11916 Frost Aster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11916 Frost Aster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11916 Frost Aster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11916 Frost Aster Drive offer parking?
No, 11916 Frost Aster Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11916 Frost Aster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11916 Frost Aster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11916 Frost Aster Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11916 Frost Aster Drive has a pool.
Does 11916 Frost Aster Drive have accessible units?
No, 11916 Frost Aster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11916 Frost Aster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11916 Frost Aster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

