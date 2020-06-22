All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE

11708 Cambium Crown Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11708 Cambium Crown Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous two story townhome in Boyette Park comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage. The designer kitchen features 42" upper cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a stunning back splash. The kitchen also has an oversized island to enjoy your morning coffee over. This home has so many upgrades like tile on the entire first floor, a large walk in pantry, 8 foot tall interior doors on the first floor, and a beautiful stair rail. The second floor master suite features a tray ceiling, and two walk in closets. The master suite bath also has a full walk in closet, duel sinks with beautiful Corian countertops. The second floor also features a lovely loft which can be used as an office area or as a second family room. The main floor opens to a huge screened in lanai with brick pavers. Boyette Park is a gated neighborhood that is conveniently located close to restaurants, schools and shopping. Boyette Park has a resort style swimming pool, fire pit, dog park, playground and grilling area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE have any available units?
11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE have?
Some of 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa