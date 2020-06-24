All apartments in Riverview
11625 Branch Cay Circle

11625 Branch Cay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11625 Branch Cay Circle, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Single Family Home - 4 Bedroom - You'll love living in this spacious 4 bedroom home featuring a nice floor plan, tile & carpet flooring, nice kitchen & baths with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a 2 car attached garage. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our Virtual Tour which feels as real as being right there in the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VuvAsHGjJnL&brand=0

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take US301, east on Crest Side Blvd, left on River Hawk Ln, right on Branch Cay Cir.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you.

(RLNE4758741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11625 Branch Cay Circle have any available units?
11625 Branch Cay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11625 Branch Cay Circle have?
Some of 11625 Branch Cay Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11625 Branch Cay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11625 Branch Cay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11625 Branch Cay Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11625 Branch Cay Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11625 Branch Cay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11625 Branch Cay Circle offers parking.
Does 11625 Branch Cay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11625 Branch Cay Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11625 Branch Cay Circle have a pool?
No, 11625 Branch Cay Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11625 Branch Cay Circle have accessible units?
No, 11625 Branch Cay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11625 Branch Cay Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11625 Branch Cay Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
