11625 Branch Cay Circle

Property Amenities parking garage

Single Family Home - 4 Bedroom - You'll love living in this spacious 4 bedroom home featuring a nice floor plan, tile & carpet flooring, nice kitchen & baths with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a 2 car attached garage. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.



We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our Virtual Tour which feels as real as being right there in the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.



TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VuvAsHGjJnL&brand=0



We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.



Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.



We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.



(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).



Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.



To get to the home, take US301, east on Crest Side Blvd, left on River Hawk Ln, right on Branch Cay Cir.



You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you.



