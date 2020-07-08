11603 Addison Chase Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c05941058 ---- Beautiful 5 bed/3 bath home in Riverview located in the Summercreek section of Summerfield. This home is in a quiet neighborhood with plenty of space for all your needs with over 3199 sq. ft. The kitchen features granite counters and 42" cabinetry with an eat in space. The spacious loft and bonus room add to the home that is made for families and entertaining. Take advantage of the great community features including a pool, playgrounds as well as tennis courts. There is also lots of room outside to enjoy the Florida weather, perfect for get togethers and BBQs. Enjoy everything the Community Center is equipped with 2 pools, an indoor basketball gym, fitness rooms with weights, elliptical machines, stationary bikes, treadmills, tennis courts, a volleyball court and a playground. Amenities passes are $25 ea. Conveniently located close to I-75 and US 301 so commuting will be a breeze. Available NOW! Bonus Room Carpet Ceramic Tile Garage Hoa Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Uncovered Patio Washer/Dryer Hookups