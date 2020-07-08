All apartments in Riverview
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

11603 Addison Chase Dr

11603 Addison Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11603 Addison Chase Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c05941058 ---- Beautiful 5 bed/3 bath home in Riverview located in the Summercreek section of Summerfield. This home is in a quiet neighborhood with plenty of space for all your needs with over 3199 sq. ft. The kitchen features granite counters and 42" cabinetry with an eat in space. The spacious loft and bonus room add to the home that is made for families and entertaining. Take advantage of the great community features including a pool, playgrounds as well as tennis courts. There is also lots of room outside to enjoy the Florida weather, perfect for get togethers and BBQs. Enjoy everything the Community Center is equipped with 2 pools, an indoor basketball gym, fitness rooms with weights, elliptical machines, stationary bikes, treadmills, tennis courts, a volleyball court and a playground. Amenities passes are $25 ea. Conveniently located close to I-75 and US 301 so commuting will be a breeze. Available NOW! Bonus Room Carpet Ceramic Tile Garage Hoa Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Uncovered Patio Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11603 Addison Chase Dr have any available units?
11603 Addison Chase Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11603 Addison Chase Dr have?
Some of 11603 Addison Chase Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11603 Addison Chase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11603 Addison Chase Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11603 Addison Chase Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11603 Addison Chase Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11603 Addison Chase Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11603 Addison Chase Dr offers parking.
Does 11603 Addison Chase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11603 Addison Chase Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11603 Addison Chase Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11603 Addison Chase Dr has a pool.
Does 11603 Addison Chase Dr have accessible units?
No, 11603 Addison Chase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11603 Addison Chase Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11603 Addison Chase Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

