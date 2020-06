Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home has a wow factor! It welcomes you with spacious bedrooms and open living space. Entertain in the kitchen with upgraded appliances, granite counters, a center island and a breakfast nook. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. Relax on the covered patio in the backyard, perfect for cooking out. Apply today.