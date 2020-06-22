All apartments in Riverview
11505 Balintore Drive

11505 Balintore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11505 Balintore Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a former model home boasting crown molding, designer color scheme, 42 inch kitchen cabinets, corian countertops, hardy board siding, an extended lanai and an open floor plan. The split floor plan gives privacy to the Master bedroom.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11505 Balintore Drive have any available units?
11505 Balintore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 11505 Balintore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11505 Balintore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11505 Balintore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11505 Balintore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11505 Balintore Drive offer parking?
No, 11505 Balintore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11505 Balintore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11505 Balintore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11505 Balintore Drive have a pool?
No, 11505 Balintore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11505 Balintore Drive have accessible units?
No, 11505 Balintore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11505 Balintore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11505 Balintore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11505 Balintore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11505 Balintore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
