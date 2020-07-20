Rent Calculator
11470 Captiva Kay Drive
11470 Captiva Kay Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11470 Captiva Kay Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11470 Captiva Kay Drive Available 06/01/19 2 Bedroom plus Den Villa - No outside maintenance with this villa. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and a 2 Car Garage.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4917917)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11470 Captiva Kay Drive have any available units?
11470 Captiva Kay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverview, FL
.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverview Rent Report
.
Is 11470 Captiva Kay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11470 Captiva Kay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11470 Captiva Kay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11470 Captiva Kay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverview
.
Does 11470 Captiva Kay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11470 Captiva Kay Drive offers parking.
Does 11470 Captiva Kay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11470 Captiva Kay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11470 Captiva Kay Drive have a pool?
No, 11470 Captiva Kay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11470 Captiva Kay Drive have accessible units?
No, 11470 Captiva Kay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11470 Captiva Kay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11470 Captiva Kay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11470 Captiva Kay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11470 Captiva Kay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
