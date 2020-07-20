All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11470 Captiva Kay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11470 Captiva Kay Drive
Last updated May 27 2019 at 11:53 AM

11470 Captiva Kay Drive

11470 Captiva Kay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11470 Captiva Kay Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11470 Captiva Kay Drive Available 06/01/19 2 Bedroom plus Den Villa - No outside maintenance with this villa. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and a 2 Car Garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4917917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11470 Captiva Kay Drive have any available units?
11470 Captiva Kay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
Is 11470 Captiva Kay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11470 Captiva Kay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11470 Captiva Kay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11470 Captiva Kay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11470 Captiva Kay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11470 Captiva Kay Drive offers parking.
Does 11470 Captiva Kay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11470 Captiva Kay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11470 Captiva Kay Drive have a pool?
No, 11470 Captiva Kay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11470 Captiva Kay Drive have accessible units?
No, 11470 Captiva Kay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11470 Captiva Kay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11470 Captiva Kay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11470 Captiva Kay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11470 Captiva Kay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverview 2 Bedroom Apartments
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa