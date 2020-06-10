Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse playground pool hot tub tennis court

11437 Newgate Crest Dr Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Pool home, plus a office and bonus room with Pool/Spa for $2495 - This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Pool home, plus a office and bonus room on the second floor with pool/spa is located in the highly sought after Panther Trace subdivision. Panther Trace features some of the best amenities around, including beautiful swimming pools, tennis courts, outdoor basketball court, club house, multiple playgrounds, and scenic walking paths. Excellent location just off of Hwy 301 and only minutes to dining, shopping, and local entertainment.



This house offers plenty of living space with separate formal living, dining, and den areas, plus bonus room. Tile floor in living and kitchen area. Huge tall ceiling of about 18 feet in Living and kitchen!! It shows very well. It is an open floor-plan design with 18' high ceilings. The huge kitchen features brand new SS appliances, 42" inch cabinets, breakfast bar, granite counter-tops, and eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space which opens up to the family room! The backyard is fenced and features a covered patio area with Pond view and no backyard neighbors



The master bath features a double vanity, large (12' x 7') walk-in closet, garden tub, stand-up shower, and linen closet.



