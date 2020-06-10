All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11437 Newgate Crest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11437 Newgate Crest Dr
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

11437 Newgate Crest Dr

11437 Newgate Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11437 Newgate Crest Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
11437 Newgate Crest Dr Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Pool home, plus a office and bonus room with Pool/Spa for $2495 - This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Pool home, plus a office and bonus room on the second floor with pool/spa is located in the highly sought after Panther Trace subdivision. Panther Trace features some of the best amenities around, including beautiful swimming pools, tennis courts, outdoor basketball court, club house, multiple playgrounds, and scenic walking paths. Excellent location just off of Hwy 301 and only minutes to dining, shopping, and local entertainment.

This house offers plenty of living space with separate formal living, dining, and den areas, plus bonus room. Tile floor in living and kitchen area. Huge tall ceiling of about 18 feet in Living and kitchen!! It shows very well. It is an open floor-plan design with 18' high ceilings. The huge kitchen features brand new SS appliances, 42" inch cabinets, breakfast bar, granite counter-tops, and eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space which opens up to the family room! The backyard is fenced and features a covered patio area with Pond view and no backyard neighbors

The master bath features a double vanity, large (12' x 7') walk-in closet, garden tub, stand-up shower, and linen closet.

(RLNE3998864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11437 Newgate Crest Dr have any available units?
11437 Newgate Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11437 Newgate Crest Dr have?
Some of 11437 Newgate Crest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11437 Newgate Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11437 Newgate Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11437 Newgate Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11437 Newgate Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11437 Newgate Crest Dr offer parking?
No, 11437 Newgate Crest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11437 Newgate Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11437 Newgate Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11437 Newgate Crest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11437 Newgate Crest Dr has a pool.
Does 11437 Newgate Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 11437 Newgate Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11437 Newgate Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11437 Newgate Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa