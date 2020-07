Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage home is very spacious. Master bedroom on the second floor has every woman's dream, Gigantic Closet! Huge bonus room and two bedrooms on the second floor. First floor has 2 bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom. All bedrooms are great size and perfect for a large family. Quaint family community.