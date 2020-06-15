All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11175 Leland Groves Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11175 Leland Groves Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11175 Leland Groves Drive

11175 Leland Groves Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11175 Leland Groves Dr, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW 5 BED / 3 BATH HOME. BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE HERE!! W/D INCLUDED - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1320210

Large Brand new never lived in five bedrooms and three bathrooms, ceramic tile in major areas; only carpet in bedrooms; open kitchen has a large pantry and overlooks the family room, making it easier to bring everyone together for meals or family time. The master suite features an oversized walk in closet and his and her sinks. A 2-car garage with enough room to add more storage space. Very well located: just a short drive away from Brandon, with easy access to I-75 and 301; only 7 minutes from St. Joseph Hospital, shopping, restaurants, supermarkets, and more! Community offers pool, playground, picnic area with grill in front of the pond.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, contact: German Cordero 813-766-2343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4699632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11175 Leland Groves Drive have any available units?
11175 Leland Groves Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11175 Leland Groves Drive have?
Some of 11175 Leland Groves Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11175 Leland Groves Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11175 Leland Groves Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11175 Leland Groves Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11175 Leland Groves Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11175 Leland Groves Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11175 Leland Groves Drive offers parking.
Does 11175 Leland Groves Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11175 Leland Groves Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11175 Leland Groves Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11175 Leland Groves Drive has a pool.
Does 11175 Leland Groves Drive have accessible units?
No, 11175 Leland Groves Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11175 Leland Groves Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11175 Leland Groves Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa