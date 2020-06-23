All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

11155 Leland Grove Dr

11155 Leland Groves Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11155 Leland Groves Dr, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
carpet
walk in closets
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Brand new 5/3 2 Story Home. Be the first one to live here!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Large Brand new never lived in five bedrooms and three bathrooms, ceramic tile in major areas; only carpet in bedrooms; open kitchen has a large pantry and overlooks the family room, making it easier to bring everyone together for meals or family time. The master suite features an oversized walk in closet and his and her sinks. A 2-car garage with enough room to add more storage space. Very well located: just a short drive away from Brandon, with easy access to I-75 and 301; only 7 minutes from St. Joseph Hospital, shopping, restaurants, supermarkets, and more! Community offers pool, playground, picnic area with grill in front of the pond.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, contact: German Cordero 813-766-2343

No Cats Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
