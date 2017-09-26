11114 Summer Star Drive

Amenities

Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Single family home!! - Stunning single family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1 car garage. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space for your convenience. Close to the local hospital with plenty of shopping and restaurant areas! Enjoy being walking distance to the community pool and clubhouse!



$1,300.00 Monthly Rent

$1,300.00 Security Deposit

$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

$100.00 Move in Processing Fee



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years verifiable rental history

-2 years verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



No Pets Allowed



