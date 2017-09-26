All apartments in Riverview
11114 Summer Star Drive

11114 Summer Star Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11114 Summer Star Dr, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Single family home!! - Stunning single family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1 car garage. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space for your convenience. Close to the local hospital with plenty of shopping and restaurant areas! Enjoy being walking distance to the community pool and clubhouse!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$1,300.00 Monthly Rent
$1,300.00 Security Deposit
$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
$100.00 Move in Processing Fee

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years verifiable rental history
-2 years verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4657782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11114 Summer Star Drive have any available units?
11114 Summer Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11114 Summer Star Drive have?
Some of 11114 Summer Star Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11114 Summer Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11114 Summer Star Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11114 Summer Star Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11114 Summer Star Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11114 Summer Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11114 Summer Star Drive does offer parking.
Does 11114 Summer Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11114 Summer Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11114 Summer Star Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11114 Summer Star Drive has a pool.
Does 11114 Summer Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 11114 Summer Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11114 Summer Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11114 Summer Star Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
