All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11021 Silver Dancer Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11021 Silver Dancer Dr
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

11021 Silver Dancer Dr

11021 Silver Dancer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11021 Silver Dancer Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Southfork Ranch - Property Id: 26602

Features a LARGE corner lot with 6' vinyl privacy fenced back and side yard. Great functional floor plan offers a large welcoming entry foyer, spacious family room, kitchen with big eat in/breakfast nook , a separate formal dining room, sizable split plan secondary bedrooms with shared 2nd bath, convenient interior laundry room, and Owners suite with Spa like Garden tub. Fantastic amenities included, community pool, playground and tennis courts, not to mention beautiful walking areas,and convenient to I-75, shopping and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/26602p
Property Id 26602

(RLNE5055416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11021 Silver Dancer Dr have any available units?
11021 Silver Dancer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11021 Silver Dancer Dr have?
Some of 11021 Silver Dancer Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11021 Silver Dancer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11021 Silver Dancer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11021 Silver Dancer Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11021 Silver Dancer Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11021 Silver Dancer Dr offer parking?
No, 11021 Silver Dancer Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11021 Silver Dancer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11021 Silver Dancer Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11021 Silver Dancer Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11021 Silver Dancer Dr has a pool.
Does 11021 Silver Dancer Dr have accessible units?
No, 11021 Silver Dancer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11021 Silver Dancer Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11021 Silver Dancer Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa