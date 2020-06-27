11021 Silver Dancer Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Features a LARGE corner lot with 6' vinyl privacy fenced back and side yard. Great functional floor plan offers a large welcoming entry foyer, spacious family room, kitchen with big eat in/breakfast nook , a separate formal dining room, sizable split plan secondary bedrooms with shared 2nd bath, convenient interior laundry room, and Owners suite with Spa like Garden tub. Fantastic amenities included, community pool, playground and tennis courts, not to mention beautiful walking areas,and convenient to I-75, shopping and St. Joseph's Hospital.



