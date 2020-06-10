10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $500 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 5/22/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Special is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice.



You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!