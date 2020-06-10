All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:51 PM

10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE

10853 Newbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10853 Newbridge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $500 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 5/22/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Special is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice.

You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10853 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

