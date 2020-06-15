All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:37 PM

10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE

10851 Newbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10851 Newbridge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a patio for cooking out, and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features laminate and tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, cozy bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and recessed lighting. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10851 NEWBRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa