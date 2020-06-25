All apartments in Riverview
10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:39 PM

10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE

10819 Capstan Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10819 Capstan Lake Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Move-In Special: Receive $500 off August rent, with a lease starting by 8/15/2019!
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer! In addition to a large backyard this home features a spacious open floor plan and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10819 CAPSTAN LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
