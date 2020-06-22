10733 Banfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Large 3bd, plus office and loft area with 3ba and 2 car garage - Available for immediate move in, this home is nice and clean and has all neutral colors throughout. Huge screened in lanai with quad sliders opening the indoors to the outdoors and making a very nice large space for entertainment or just open it up and enjoy that beautiful Florida weather. This home has three bedrooms plus a private office could easily be used a fourth bedroom but has no closet AND a loft area upstairs with private bath could easily be used as another bedroom. Home is located in Panther Trace with community pool, playgrounds and more, all appliances included. Call Kim Tarpley @ Belle Maison Realty today to view this home. 813-335-7097



