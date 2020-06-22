All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10733 Banfield Drive

10733 Banfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10733 Banfield Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Large 3bd, plus office and loft area with 3ba and 2 car garage - Available for immediate move in, this home is nice and clean and has all neutral colors throughout. Huge screened in lanai with quad sliders opening the indoors to the outdoors and making a very nice large space for entertainment or just open it up and enjoy that beautiful Florida weather. This home has three bedrooms plus a private office could easily be used a fourth bedroom but has no closet AND a loft area upstairs with private bath could easily be used as another bedroom. Home is located in Panther Trace with community pool, playgrounds and more, all appliances included. Call Kim Tarpley @ Belle Maison Realty today to view this home. 813-335-7097

(RLNE4420492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 10733 Banfield Drive have any available units?
10733 Banfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10733 Banfield Drive have?
Some of 10733 Banfield Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool.
Is 10733 Banfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10733 Banfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10733 Banfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10733 Banfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10733 Banfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10733 Banfield Drive does offer parking.
Does 10733 Banfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10733 Banfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10733 Banfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10733 Banfield Drive has a pool.
Does 10733 Banfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 10733 Banfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10733 Banfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10733 Banfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
