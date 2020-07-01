10728 DEEPBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with an enclosed patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with wood style and tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with coordinating appliances and cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!