All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE

10723 Keys Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10723 Keys Gate Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular Townhouse, remodeled 3/2 nice community fresh paint, with beautiful laminate floors , a half bath , spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space you have to see, immediately will fell in love with that unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE have any available units?
10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE have?
Some of 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10723 KEYS GATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa