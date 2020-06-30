All apartments in Riverview
10623 Sweet Sapling St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

10623 Sweet Sapling St

10623 Sweet Sapling St · No Longer Available
Location

10623 Sweet Sapling St, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
New Luxury Community in Riverview! NO APPLICATION FEE AND 1 MONTH FREE!!! - The Preserve at Pine Grove is a luxury community of 3 & 4 bedroom single family rental homes. Be the first to rent a newly constructed home with all the latest designer touches with high ceilings, a kitchen designed for entertaining with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an open floor plan full of ample closets and storage space. Enjoy the master bedroom and bathroom suited for ultimate privacy that comes with a walk-in closet that has built in shelving. Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today!
***Note: Luxury Community under construction. GPS 10406 Cone Grove Rd Riverview, FL 33578 to find the site. Follow the Brandywine Homes "For Rent" Signs to locate the homes available to tour through Rently (Self-Showing)***

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. ***This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.***

(RLNE4966924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10623 Sweet Sapling St have any available units?
10623 Sweet Sapling St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10623 Sweet Sapling St have?
Some of 10623 Sweet Sapling St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10623 Sweet Sapling St currently offering any rent specials?
10623 Sweet Sapling St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10623 Sweet Sapling St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10623 Sweet Sapling St is pet friendly.
Does 10623 Sweet Sapling St offer parking?
No, 10623 Sweet Sapling St does not offer parking.
Does 10623 Sweet Sapling St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10623 Sweet Sapling St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10623 Sweet Sapling St have a pool?
No, 10623 Sweet Sapling St does not have a pool.
Does 10623 Sweet Sapling St have accessible units?
No, 10623 Sweet Sapling St does not have accessible units.
Does 10623 Sweet Sapling St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10623 Sweet Sapling St does not have units with dishwashers.

