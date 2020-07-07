10622 Sweet Sapling St

Amenities

No App Fees and 1 Month Free!! - The Preserve at Pine Grove is a luxury community of 3 & 4 bedroom single family rental homes. Be the first to rent a newly

constructed home with all the latest designer touches with high ceilings, a kitchen designed for entertaining with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an open floor plan full of ample closets and storage space. Enjoy

the master bedroom and bathroom suited for ultimate privacy that comes with a walk-in closet that has built in shelving. Make

this beautiful house your new home by applying today!



***Note: Luxury Community under construction***

GPS 10406 Cone Grove Rd Riverview, FL 33578 to find the site. Follow the Brandywine Homes "For Rent" Signs to locate the homes available to tour through Rently (Self-Showing)***



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived for limited time. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



(RLNE4978962)