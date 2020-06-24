10621 Laguna Plains Dr

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month. Medford Lakes New Community in Riverview. This charming one story home welcomes you with lovely landscaping and a covered entryway. Entering you have an open concept living/dining room area next to the kitchen. The living room has an extra window to bring in more daylight with sliders leading out back to a pond view. The fully appointed kitchen with granite counter tops wood cabinets and appliances, and a large pantry. When you enter the home on your right is a hallway with a hall closet, linen closet and large bathroom. There are 2 bedrooms in this part of the home 1 has a walk-in closet. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the bathroom has a double vanity sink. Separate laundry room. 2 car garage. No backyard neighbors with a pond view. Community has a pool with cabanas. Great school district, Riverview schools are Sessums Elementary, Rodgers Middle School and Spoto High School. Close to I-75 and 301 all major , shopping and entertainment , quick commute to all highways, Airport, Beaches Macdill Airforce Base.