All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10621 Laguna Plains Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10621 Laguna Plains Dr
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:08 PM

10621 Laguna Plains Dr

10621 Laguna Plains Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10621 Laguna Plains Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month. Medford Lakes New Community in Riverview. This charming one story home welcomes you with lovely landscaping and a covered entryway. Entering you have an open concept living/dining room area next to the kitchen. The living room has an extra window to bring in more daylight with sliders leading out back to a pond view. The fully appointed kitchen with granite counter tops wood cabinets and appliances, and a large pantry. When you enter the home on your right is a hallway with a hall closet, linen closet and large bathroom. There are 2 bedrooms in this part of the home 1 has a walk-in closet. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the bathroom has a double vanity sink. Separate laundry room. 2 car garage. No backyard neighbors with a pond view. Community has a pool with cabanas. Great school district, Riverview schools are Sessums Elementary, Rodgers Middle School and Spoto High School. Close to I-75 and 301 all major , shopping and entertainment , quick commute to all highways, Airport, Beaches Macdill Airforce Base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10621 Laguna Plains Dr have any available units?
10621 Laguna Plains Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10621 Laguna Plains Dr have?
Some of 10621 Laguna Plains Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10621 Laguna Plains Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10621 Laguna Plains Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10621 Laguna Plains Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10621 Laguna Plains Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10621 Laguna Plains Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10621 Laguna Plains Dr offers parking.
Does 10621 Laguna Plains Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10621 Laguna Plains Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10621 Laguna Plains Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10621 Laguna Plains Dr has a pool.
Does 10621 Laguna Plains Dr have accessible units?
No, 10621 Laguna Plains Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10621 Laguna Plains Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10621 Laguna Plains Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa