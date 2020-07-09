10618 LAKESIDE VISTA DRIVE

This cozy home is one of a kind! This home boasts tile and vinyl plank floors, modern lighting, vaulted ceilings, and more. The inviting kitchen offers updated appliances and wood cabinets. Make this home yours today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
