Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:27 PM

10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard

10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded home in sunny Boyette Creek. There is tile throughout the open floor plan on the first floor that offers plenty of room for family and friends to enjoy. The tile continues on to the large enclosed lanai that is perfect for enjoying the Florida weather. The upgraded kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances and a ton of cabinet space. A bonus room on the first floor is perfect for a home office. As you walk upstairs there is another bonus room with a pool table. The large master will make you feel like royalty. You will fall in love with the master bath which has an upgraded walk in shower, garden tub and double sinks. Laundry is an easier task with a granite folding table over the washer and dryer area. The garage has a lot of storage space and an epoxy floor. Zoned in A rated schools.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard have any available units?
10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10605 Boyette Creek Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
