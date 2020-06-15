Rent Calculator
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10523 OPUS DRIVE
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10523 OPUS DRIVE
10523 Opus Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10523 Opus Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3/2/2, South Fork, Ceramic Tile Thru Out, No Back Neighbors, Community Pool, Excellent Condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10523 OPUS DRIVE have any available units?
10523 OPUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverview, FL
.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverview Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10523 OPUS DRIVE have?
Some of 10523 OPUS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10523 OPUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10523 OPUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10523 OPUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10523 OPUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverview
.
Does 10523 OPUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10523 OPUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10523 OPUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10523 OPUS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10523 OPUS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10523 OPUS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10523 OPUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10523 OPUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10523 OPUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10523 OPUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
