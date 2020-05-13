10421 ORCHID MIST COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** This 3 bedroom townhome, located in gated Avelar Creek, features modern touches and an open floorplan. With all of the home’s bedrooms located on the second floor, the first floor, with its tile floors and an abundance of windows, provides the perfect place to entertain guests.



In the kitchen, a large granite prep island has plenty of room for barstools for friends and family. Up the stairs, the open loft would make the perfect playroom or office. The second-floor laundry makes keeping up with the chores a little bit easier.



Enjoy a generously sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet and en suite bath. Through oversized sliding doors off the living room, spend your evenings relaxing on the screened lanai. The centralized location of this community, along with its great amenities, make it the perfect place to come home to.



Enjoy maintenance-free living! Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided by the HOA saving you time and money! Homes like this don’t last long.



** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QJwcpAur4g5&mls=1 ** Schedule your showing today!