Riverview, FL
10421 ORCHID MIST COURT
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:24 PM

10421 ORCHID MIST COURT

10421 Orchid Mist Court · (813) 944-7806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10421 Orchid Mist Court, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1789 sqft

Amenities

***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** This 3 bedroom townhome, located in gated Avelar Creek, features modern touches and an open floorplan. With all of the home’s bedrooms located on the second floor, the first floor, with its tile floors and an abundance of windows, provides the perfect place to entertain guests.

In the kitchen, a large granite prep island has plenty of room for barstools for friends and family. Up the stairs, the open loft would make the perfect playroom or office. The second-floor laundry makes keeping up with the chores a little bit easier.

Enjoy a generously sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet and en suite bath. Through oversized sliding doors off the living room, spend your evenings relaxing on the screened lanai. The centralized location of this community, along with its great amenities, make it the perfect place to come home to.

Enjoy maintenance-free living! Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided by the HOA saving you time and money! Homes like this don’t last long.

** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QJwcpAur4g5&mls=1 ** Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT have any available units?
10421 ORCHID MIST COURT has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT have?
Some of 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10421 ORCHID MIST COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT does offer parking.
Does 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT have a pool?
No, 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT have accessible units?
No, 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10421 ORCHID MIST COURT has units with dishwashers.
