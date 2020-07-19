10327 BOYETTE CREEK BOULEVARD

Amenities

MUST SEE THIS Larger home in a great location with great schools. This home offers 4 bedrooms plus den (plus another loft upstairs), Eat-in kitchen, Formal dining room, Formal living room, 42’ upper cabinets, Flat top range, Built-in microwave, Plant shelves, Inside utility (both upstairs and downstairs), Recessed lighting, Huge master bedroom (18x24), Monstrous walk-in closet (15x12), Intercom system, Large secondary bedrooms, Dual shower heads, Jacuzzi tub with jet, Double sinks in master bedrooms, Pre-wire security system, Screen enclosed pool and a Pond view.