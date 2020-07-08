10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features a center island, stainless steel appliances, charming cabinets and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great space for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Apply online today! Invitation Homes requires an additional $95 per month in addition to rent for pool maintenance.