All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE

10316 River Bream Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10316 River Bream Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features a center island, stainless steel appliances, charming cabinets and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great space for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Apply online today! Invitation Homes requires an additional $95 per month in addition to rent for pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE have any available units?
10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE have?
Some of 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10316 RIVER BREAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Apartments with GymRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa